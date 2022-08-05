Phoenixcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $886,229.54 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 5th. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $886,229.54 and $234.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,181.76 or 0.99929334 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00046856 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 90% against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00219294 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00223175 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.06 or 0.00258916 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00056815 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,824,087 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

