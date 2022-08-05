Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.58

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.58 and last traded at $24.55, with a volume of 19381 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.37 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $129,060 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Photronics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,292,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,050,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Photronics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 72,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.