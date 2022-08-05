PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $7.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.59.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHK. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 695,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 377,903 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 642,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 145,220 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 620,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 124,761 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000. 8.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

