Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Increases Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.7% of Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,343,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,460 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,033,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,530,000 after purchasing an additional 339,916 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,473,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,003,000 after purchasing an additional 565,948 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,388,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,781,000 after buying an additional 168,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,087,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,932,000 after buying an additional 27,512 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.22. 7,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,932. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $59.91 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.75.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.396 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

