Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Invests $201,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 3.7% in the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $5,083,910. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,279,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.15. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.70.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

