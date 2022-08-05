Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Invests $256,000 in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 35,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Security National Bank raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.47. 18,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,510. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.76 and a 52-week high of $51.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.26.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st.

