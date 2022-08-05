Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Purchases 323 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in V.F. were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VFC stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,019. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.35. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $43.08 and a one year high of $81.78.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,968.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,740.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,630. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of V.F. to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.06.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.