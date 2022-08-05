Piper Sandler Boosts Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $235.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.18.

Insulet Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $256.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.55. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 406.37 and a beta of 0.73. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $181.00 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.98.

Insider Activity at Insulet

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.87 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insulet will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Insulet

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,078,434,000 after buying an additional 579,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Insulet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,652,668,000 after purchasing an additional 58,932 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 38.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,692,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $450,418,000 after buying an additional 368,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 60.8% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 802,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $213,760,000 after buying an additional 303,355 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

