Piper Sandler Lowers Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $121.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $174.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $158.47.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $2.97 on Wednesday, reaching $117.99. 255,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,151,935. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.22. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 598,934 shares of company stock valued at $59,771,495. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 2.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 46.4% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 1.6% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.