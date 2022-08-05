Piper Sandler Raises Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Price Target to $45.00

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.61% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Digi International in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.
Shares of DGII traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.68. 8,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,962. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average of $22.12. Digi International has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $35.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.82, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.87.
In other news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $273,334.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,994.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $273,334.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,994.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 11,250 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $286,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,745.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Digi International in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Digi International by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the second quarter worth $123,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 13.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
