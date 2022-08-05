Piper Sandler Raises Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Price Target to $45.00

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Digi International in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Digi International Price Performance

Shares of DGII traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.68. 8,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,962. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average of $22.12. Digi International has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $35.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.82, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Insider Transactions at Digi International

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Digi International had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Digi International will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $273,334.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,994.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $273,334.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,994.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 11,250 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $286,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,745.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digi International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Digi International in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Digi International by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the second quarter worth $123,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 13.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Read More

