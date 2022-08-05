Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAA traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.32. 149,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,468,930. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 106.10%.

Insider Transactions at Plains All American Pipeline

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

In other news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $1,962,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $181,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 45.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 131.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 18,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAA. StockNews.com downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.18.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Featured Stories

