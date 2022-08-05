Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of PAA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.34. The stock had a trading volume of 142,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,930. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.79.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

PAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.18.

In related news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at $181,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 45.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 131.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 18,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

