Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target Raised to $14.50 at TD Securities

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PAA. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.18.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE PAA traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 118,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,930. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.79.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.10%.

Insider Activity at Plains All American Pipeline

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 45.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

See Also

