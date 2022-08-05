Plair (PLA) Price Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

Plair (PLA) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Plair has a market cap of $237,832.58 and $1,116.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Plair coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Plair has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,853.46 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003699 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00131744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00033452 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00065645 BTC.

Plair Profile

Plair (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Plair is medium.com/plairlife. Plair’s official website is plair.life. The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair.

Plair Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

