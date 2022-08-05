Plasma Finance Price Tops $0.0068 on Exchanges (PPAY)

Plasma Finance (PPAY) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 5th. Plasma Finance has a total market capitalization of $839,323.13 and $2,001.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plasma Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Plasma Finance has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.54 or 0.00628352 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001620 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002219 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00015005 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Plasma Finance Profile
Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Plasma Finance’s official website is plasma.finance. Plasma Finance’s official message board is medium.com/plasmapay.
