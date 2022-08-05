Playkey (PKT) Price Down 3.7% Over Last Week

Playkey (PKT) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Playkey coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Playkey has a market capitalization of $77,083.86 and $53,037.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Playkey alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,057.54 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003667 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00131434 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00033436 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00065880 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey.

Buying and Selling Playkey

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.