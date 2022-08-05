PolkaFoundry (PKF) Price Hits $0.20

PolkaFoundry (PKF) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. PolkaFoundry has a market cap of $8.28 million and approximately $339,025.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000860 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PolkaFoundry has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

PolkaFoundry Coin Profile

PKF is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,801,078 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry.

Buying and Selling PolkaFoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

