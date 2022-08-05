PolkaWar Trading 20% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PWAR)

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. PolkaWar has a market cap of $486,188.24 and $171,739.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $144.53 or 0.00627789 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001610 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002220 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015355 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About PolkaWar
PolkaWar’s total supply is 84,822,168 coins and its circulating supply is 57,572,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft.
Buying and Selling PolkaWar
