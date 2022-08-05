PolkaWar Trading 20% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PWAR)

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. PolkaWar has a market cap of $486,188.24 and $171,739.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $144.53 or 0.00627789 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015355 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar’s total supply is 84,822,168 coins and its circulating supply is 57,572,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft.

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

