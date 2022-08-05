Polker Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $218,390.00 (PKR)

Polker (PKR) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 5th. Polker has a market capitalization of $831,513.76 and $218,390.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polker has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Polker coin can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.39 or 0.00626532 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015506 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polker Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,682,924 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR.

Buying and Selling Polker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

