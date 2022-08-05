Polker Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $218,390.00 (PKR)

Polker (PKR) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 5th. Polker has a market capitalization of $831,513.76 and $218,390.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polker has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Polker coin can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.39 or 0.00626532 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015506 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Polker Profile
Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,682,924 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR.
Buying and Selling Polker
Receive News & Updates for Polker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.