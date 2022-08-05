Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Buys Shares of 9,980,426 Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,980,426 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,201,000. Harmony Gold Mining makes up approximately 14.1% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned about 1.62% of Harmony Gold Mining as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,006 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,445 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.33. 99,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,353,591. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

