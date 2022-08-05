Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Cuts Position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Magnachip Semiconductor makes up 1.0% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.48% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MX. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Shay Capital LLC lifted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of MX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.59. 3,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,293. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.03. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $22.28. The stock has a market cap of $654.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $104.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

MX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

