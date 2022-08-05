Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Reaches $1.39 on Exchanges

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 5th. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $5.10 million and approximately $674,494.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00006067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,677,410 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__.

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

