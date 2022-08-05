Poplar Forest Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the quarter. United Therapeutics accounts for 3.1% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned 0.37% of United Therapeutics worth $30,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 243.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.14.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $222.21. 11,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.53. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $245.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total value of $1,100,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,676,301.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total value of $1,100,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,676,301.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $1,117,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,712 shares of company stock valued at $11,740,574 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

