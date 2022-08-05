Poplar Forest Capital LLC Purchases 362 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,160 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after buying an additional 1,653,197 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,775,000 after buying an additional 1,165,941 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 138.8% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,799,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,417,000 after buying an additional 1,046,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,904,000.

IWM stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $190.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,509,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,123,214. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.69.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

