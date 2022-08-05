Poplar Forest Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,274 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises about 2.0% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $19,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.5 %

PM stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.51. The company had a trading volume of 60,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,957,431. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.14. The company has a market cap of $151.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

