Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PTLO. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Portillo’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Portillo’s from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLO traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.47. 3,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94. Portillo’s has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $57.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.71.

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Portillo’s will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Portillo’s news, SVP Nicholas Anthony Scarpino sold 65,506 shares of Portillo’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $1,204,655.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,773. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Portillo’s news, insider Jill Francine Waite sold 44,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $852,127.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,900 shares in the company, valued at $418,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas Anthony Scarpino sold 65,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $1,204,655.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,773. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTLO. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth about $141,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Portillo’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,826,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,848,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Portillo’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,125,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Portillo’s by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 831,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,412,000 after purchasing an additional 61,728 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Portillo’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,523,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.

