Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF) PT Lowered to €11.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €13.10 ($13.51) to €11.50 ($11.86) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Poste Italiane from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Poste Italiane from €15.50 ($15.98) to €14.00 ($14.43) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Poste Italiane to €16.40 ($16.91) in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Poste Italiane alerts:

Poste Italiane Stock Performance

Shares of Poste Italiane stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.39. Poste Italiane has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $11.22.

About Poste Italiane

Poste Italiane S.p.A. provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments and Mobile; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers mail and parcel services, as well as engages in the activities of the distribution network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Poste Italiane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poste Italiane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.