Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 3,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 69,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Powered Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Powered Brands

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powered Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Powered Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Powered Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Powered Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Powered Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $491,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Powered Brands

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Powered Brands was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

