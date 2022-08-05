PPL (NYSE:PPL) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded PPL from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.56.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.95. The stock had a trading volume of 178,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,680. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.75. PPL has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. PPL had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,404 shares of company stock worth $914,702 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PPL

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in PPL by 1,256.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,695,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,657 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in PPL by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PPL by 14,170.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PPL by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,940,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,864 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,180,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,558,000 after buying an additional 1,060,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

