Primecoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $916.00 (XPM)

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $916.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001130 BTC.

About Primecoin

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 41,677,275 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

