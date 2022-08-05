Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,828,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,067 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 1.14% of Primo Water worth $26,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Primo Water by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,782,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,990,000 after buying an additional 4,170,012 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Primo Water by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,550,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,997,000 after buying an additional 728,532 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Primo Water by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,503,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,501,000 after buying an additional 375,930 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Primo Water by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after buying an additional 238,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Primo Water by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 812,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,571,000 after buying an additional 220,332 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Primo Water Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE PRMW traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.72. The stock had a trading volume of 13,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,003. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -652.00 and a beta of 1.33. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.19 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently -1,400.00%.

Primo Water Profile

(Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.