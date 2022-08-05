Private Management Group Inc. Has $33.53 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,302 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.4% of Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $33,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verizon Communications Trading Down 2.0 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

VZ opened at $44.43 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $186.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.07.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

