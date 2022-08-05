Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.81-$6.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.19 billion-$81.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.81 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.93.

NYSE:PG traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.95. The company had a trading volume of 43,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,044,327. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $342.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.14. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $1,236,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,360,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 195,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,881,000 after purchasing an additional 16,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 167.6% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 153,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,445,000 after purchasing an additional 96,100 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

