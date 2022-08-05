Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Raises Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

META traded down $2.00 on Friday, reaching $168.57. The stock had a trading volume of 320,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,813,188. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.69 and a 200-day moving average of $182.90. The company has a market capitalization of $456.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on META. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.98.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,236 shares of company stock valued at $8,958,728. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

