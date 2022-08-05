Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 187 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. trimmed its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $671,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 184,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,101,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.5 %

OTIS traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $79.09. The company had a trading volume of 15,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,329. The firm has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $66.97 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.47.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

