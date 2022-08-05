Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Takes $42,000 Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth approximately $664,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after buying an additional 35,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NTR traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.17. 164,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $57.45 and a one year high of $117.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.47.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a $126.00 target price on Nutrien in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.72.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

