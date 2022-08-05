Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Profire Energy Price Performance
Shares of Profire Energy stock opened at $1.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27. Profire Energy has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $1.59.
Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Profire Energy will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Profire Energy
About Profire Energy
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Profire Energy (PFIE)
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
- Time To Take A Serious Look At Nikola Stock As Production Starts
Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.