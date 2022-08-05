Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Profire Energy Price Performance

Shares of Profire Energy stock opened at $1.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27. Profire Energy has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $1.59.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Profire Energy will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Profire Energy

About Profire Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,062,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 469,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 11,461 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 957,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,999,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 20,491 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 106.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 69,884 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

Featured Articles

