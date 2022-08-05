PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) CFO Brian Garner Buys 2,500 Shares

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRGGet Rating) CFO Brian Garner bought 2,500 shares of PROG stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.39 per share, with a total value of $48,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,960.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PROG stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $20.54. The company had a trading volume of 8,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,740. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 2.01. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $50.79.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRG shares. TheStreet lowered PROG from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James cut PROG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Stephens set a $21.00 target price on PROG in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PROG from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PROG by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PROG by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in PROG by 268.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

