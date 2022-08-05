PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) CFO Brian Garner Buys 2,500 Shares

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) CFO Brian Garner bought 2,500 shares of PROG stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.39 per share, with a total value of $48,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,960.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of PROG stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $20.54. The company had a trading volume of 8,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,740. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 2.01. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $50.79.
Several research analysts have recently commented on PRG shares. TheStreet lowered PROG from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James cut PROG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Stephens set a $21.00 target price on PROG in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PROG from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th.
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
