Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.02-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.00 million-$197.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.00 million. Progyny also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.14-$0.19 EPS.

Progyny Stock Performance

Shares of PGNY traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.77. 1,620,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,573. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.85. Progyny has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.36.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Progyny had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $172.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Progyny

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progyny

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $212,371.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 477,592 shares in the company, valued at $15,325,927.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $45,316.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,323.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $212,371.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,325,927.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,622 shares of company stock worth $1,078,038. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Progyny by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 204,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Progyny by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 16,018 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Progyny by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Progyny by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,075,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,690,000 after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owls Nest Partners IA LLC boosted its position in Progyny by 9.8% during the first quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 601,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,911,000 after purchasing an additional 53,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also

