ProPhase Labs (PRPH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect ProPhase Labs to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $47.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.31 million. ProPhase Labs had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 25.26%. On average, analysts expect ProPhase Labs to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PRPH traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.23. 547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of -0.36. ProPhase Labs has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average of $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProPhase Labs stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 512,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.31% of ProPhase Labs worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Dawson James lowered shares of ProPhase Labs from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of ProPhase Labs from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ProPhase Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

