ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) Trading 0.2% Higher

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.89 and last traded at $59.75. 13,957 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $59.63.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYHG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

