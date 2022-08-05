ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $784,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 141,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 55,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

BATS SMDV opened at $61.94 on Friday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $58.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.11.

