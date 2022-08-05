ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBSFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €10.00 ($10.31) to €8.00 ($8.25) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €11.30 ($11.65) to €8.70 ($8.97) in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €14.90 ($15.36) to €13.60 ($14.02) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PBSFY opened at $2.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $4.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media ( OTCMKTS:PBSFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.25%.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

