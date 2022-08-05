Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.35-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.48. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.35-3.55 EPS.

Shares of PEG traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $64.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,499,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.34.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -110.20%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.36.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,525. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

