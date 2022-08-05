Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PMO opened at $12.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 283,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 24,708 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 20.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 42,034 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,738,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 39.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

