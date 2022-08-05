Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Under Armour, Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Under Armour in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. Wedbush currently has a “Hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Under Armour Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on UAA. Argus lowered their price target on Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Under Armour from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.54.

NYSE UAA opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 156,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 42,333 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 48,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 24,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Articles

