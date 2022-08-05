Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $77.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.79% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also commented on QTWO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Q2 from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Q2 from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Q2 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Q2 from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Q2 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.
Q2 Stock Down 4.8 %
QTWO traded down $2.21 on Friday, reaching $43.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,919. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 1.54. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $34.42 and a fifty-two week high of $96.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $104,368.25. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Cota Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Q2 by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC now owns 379,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,137,000 after acquiring an additional 89,138 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Q2 in the 4th quarter worth $900,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in Q2 in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.
About Q2
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.
