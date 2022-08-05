Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Issued By William Blair

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DexCom in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for DexCom’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DXCM. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.23.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $89.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.55, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. DexCom has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $164.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total value of $266,332.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.33, for a total transaction of $74,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,423,407.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total value of $266,332.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,627 shares of company stock worth $676,977. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 100.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

