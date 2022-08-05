Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Reduced by Analyst

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cumulus Media in a report issued on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Cumulus Media’s current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s FY2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Cumulus Media in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Cumulus Media Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $8.85 on Friday. Cumulus Media has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.34. Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $232.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.20 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMLS. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at $10,959,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 129.9% in the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 687,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after buying an additional 388,215 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 21,911 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 1.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

