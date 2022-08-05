Qcash Hits Market Cap of $37.61 Million (QC)

Qcash (QC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last seven days, Qcash has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. Qcash has a total market cap of $37.61 million and approximately $8.39 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qcash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0818 or 0.00000352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.44 or 0.00621790 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015656 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC.

Qcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

